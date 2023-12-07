Make Informed Decisions with Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Stock Updates

The stock of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has seen a 4.11% increase in the past week, with a -2.82% drop in the past month, and a -8.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.00% for CYTK’s stock, with a -4.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a "buy," 3 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for CYTK is $59.97, which is $26.51 above the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 93.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.64% of that float. The average trading volume for CYTK on December 07, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYTK Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.69. In addition, Cytokinetics Inc saw -26.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Blum Robert I, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $32.99 back on Nov 30. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 441,417 shares of Cytokinetics Inc, valued at $412,375 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $34.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 441,417 shares at $432,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.75 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Inc stands at -411.21. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.99. Equity return is now at value -572.15, with -57.99 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 404.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.