Macerich Co. (MAC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Macerich Co. (MAC) is $11.71, which is -$1.06 below the current market price. The public float for MAC is 213.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAC on December 07, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

The stock of Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) has increased by 2.16 when compared to last closing price of 12.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Rising e-commerce adoption and high interest rates are major headwinds for Macerich (MAC). However, a healthy retail real estate market and a focus on omni-channel retailing offer some support.

MAC’s Market Performance

Macerich Co. (MAC) has seen a 12.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.81% gain in the past month and a 8.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for MAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.35% for MAC’s stock, with a 16.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAC Trading at 17.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +12.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, Macerich Co. saw 13.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.65 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macerich Co. stands at -7.80. The total capital return value is set at 1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -12.58, with -4.28 for asset returns.

Based on Macerich Co. (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.83. Total debt to assets is 57.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Macerich Co. (MAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.