Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) has gone up by 29.08% for the week, with a -9.35% drop in the past month and a -18.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.49% for LBPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.29% for LBPH’s stock, with a -22.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBPH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LBPH is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) is $20.00, which is $15.25 above the current market price. The public float for LBPH is 17.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On December 07, 2023, LBPH’s average trading volume was 52.49K shares.

LBPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBPH) has increased by 18.75 when compared to last closing price of 4.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-01 that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LBPH) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBPH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LBPH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LBPH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $35 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBPH Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares sank -11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBPH rose by +29.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 45.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LBPH

The total capital return value is set at -53.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.15. Equity return is now at value -81.78, with -72.72 for asset returns.

Based on Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19. Total debt to assets is 1.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.