LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (LITB): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (LITB) is $3.00, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for LITB is 107.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LITB on December 07, 2023 was 71.50K shares.

LITB) stock’s latest price update

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: LITB)’s stock price has dropped by -7.96 in relation to previous closing price of 1.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that – Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on November 28, 2023 – SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LITB’s Market Performance

LITB’s stock has fallen by -16.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.13% and a quarterly drop of -24.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.62% for LITB’s stock, with a -19.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LITB Trading at -17.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -17.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITB fell by -16.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2515. In addition, LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR saw -15.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.87 for the present operating margin

+54.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR stands at -11.24. The total capital return value is set at -31.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.70. Equity return is now at value -220.79, with -32.48 for asset returns.

Based on LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (LITB), the company’s capital structure generated 300.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.03. Total debt to assets is 7.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 176.01 and the total asset turnover is 2.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd ADR (LITB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.