LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LendingTree Inc. (TREE) is $20.78, which is -$0.13 below the current market price. The public float for TREE is 10.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TREE on December 07, 2023 was 270.27K shares.

TREE) stock’s latest price update

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE)’s stock price has soared by 6.57 in relation to previous closing price of 19.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Tree.com (TREE) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

TREE’s Market Performance

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has experienced a 18.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.35% rise in the past month, and a 24.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for TREE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.06% for TREE’s stock, with a 1.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREE stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TREE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TREE in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $36 based on the research report published on February 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TREE Trading at 43.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares surge +36.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREE rose by +18.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.87. In addition, LendingTree Inc. saw -1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREE starting from LEBDA DOUGLAS R, who sale 130,000 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Aug 30. After this action, LEBDA DOUGLAS R now owns 0 shares of LendingTree Inc., valued at $2,464,150 using the latest closing price.

LEBDA DOUGLAS R, the Chairman & CEO of LendingTree Inc., sale 172,926 shares at $18.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that LEBDA DOUGLAS R is holding 4,559 shares at $3,270,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.88 for the present operating margin

+89.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingTree Inc. stands at -19.08. The total capital return value is set at -2.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.63. Equity return is now at value -94.16, with -13.89 for asset returns.

Based on LendingTree Inc. (TREE), the company’s capital structure generated 438.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.45. Total debt to assets is 73.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.