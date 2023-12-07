Leju Holdings Ltd ADR (LEJU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Leju Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: LEJU) has increased by 51.57 when compared to last closing price of 1.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 61.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

Is It Worth Investing in Leju Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: LEJU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LEJU is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEJU is $36.00, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for LEJU is 13.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for LEJU on December 07, 2023 was 48.68K shares.

LEJU’s Market Performance

LEJU’s stock has seen a 61.19% increase for the week, with a 99.12% rise in the past month and a -10.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.16% for Leju Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 72.01% for LEJU’s stock, with a 14.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LEJU Trading at 62.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEJU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.14%, as shares surge +103.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEJU rose by +61.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2300. In addition, Leju Holdings Ltd ADR saw 52.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEJU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.86 for the present operating margin

+91.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leju Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -26.13. The total capital return value is set at -84.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.83. Equity return is now at value -88.10, with -23.04 for asset returns.

Based on Leju Holdings Ltd ADR (LEJU), the company’s capital structure generated 39.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.48. Total debt to assets is 9.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leju Holdings Ltd ADR (LEJU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.