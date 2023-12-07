Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LEG stock has gone up by 12.57%, with a monthly gain of 9.66% and a quarterly plunge of -3.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Leggett & Platt, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.81% for LEG’s stock, with a -10.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) Right Now?

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) is $22.00, which is -$3.88 below the current market price. The public float for LEG is 131.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEG on December 07, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

LEG) stock’s latest price update

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG)’s stock price has increased by 6.37 compared to its previous closing price of 24.33. However, the company has seen a 12.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Legget & Platt (LEG) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEG Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG rose by +12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.47. In addition, Leggett & Platt, Inc. saw -19.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from WOOD PHOEBE A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $32.61 back on May 23. After this action, WOOD PHOEBE A now owns 53,109 shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc., valued at $195,679 using the latest closing price.

MCCOY SUSAN R, the SVP – Investor Relations of Leggett & Platt, Inc., sale 1,378 shares at $34.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MCCOY SUSAN R is holding 30,202 shares at $47,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.33 for the present operating margin

+17.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leggett & Platt, Inc. stands at +6.02. The total capital return value is set at 12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.31. Equity return is now at value 13.34, with 4.16 for asset returns.

Based on Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.22. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.