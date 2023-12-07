Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) has plunged by -1.64 when compared to previous closing price of 62.26, but the company has seen a 2.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that The FDA has undertaken an investigation of T-cell malignancies in patients undergoing CAR T-cell therapy treatment. Therapies from NVS, BMY and GILD are under the spotlight.

Is It Worth Investing in Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.01.

The public float for LEGN is 180.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LEGN on December 07, 2023 was 699.80K shares.

LEGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) has seen a 2.37% increase in the past week, with a -7.07% drop in the past month, and a -7.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for LEGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.87% for LEGN’s stock, with a -3.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90.09 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEGN Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.14. In addition, Legend Biotech Corp ADR saw 22.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.