Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for KYMR is also noteworthy at 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KYMR is $41.73, which is $19.64 above than the current price. The public float for KYMR is 48.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.47% of that float. The average trading volume of KYMR on December 07, 2023 was 683.06K shares.

The stock of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) has increased by 7.18 when compared to last closing price of 20.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-14 that Soros Fund Management, the investment firm founded by billionaire George Soros, took new positions or bulked up on IPOs and a number of tech names during the third quarter.

KYMR’s Market Performance

KYMR’s stock has risen by 12.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 53.40% and a quarterly rise of 16.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.17% for Kymera Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.95% for KYMR’s stock, with a -4.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYMR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KYMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KYMR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KYMR Trading at 44.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +35.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR rose by +12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.86. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc saw -11.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 197,699 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Nov 03. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 2,656,191 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,781,407 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the Director of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, purchase 216,406 shares at $11.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 2,552,306 shares at $2,519,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-344.37 for the present operating margin

+93.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kymera Therapeutics Inc stands at -330.60. The total capital return value is set at -32.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.67. Equity return is now at value -36.87, with -28.12 for asset returns.

Based on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.