Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Stock Observes -22.07% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has seen a 5.51% increase in the past week, with a 0.04% gain in the past month, and a -26.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for KW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.63% for KW’s stock, with a -22.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KW is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KW is $11.60, which is -$0.38 below than the current price. The public float for KW is 118.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. The average trading volume of KW on December 07, 2023 was 964.76K shares.

KW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) has dropped by -0.37 compared to previous close of 12.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Kennedy-Wilson is a real estate development company with a strong track record and $25B in assets under management. The company is focused on increasing cash flow in global credit, growing its stabilized multifamily portfolio, and expanding its industrial assets. Despite a decline in financial results, the stock is undervalued and offers an 8.31% dividend yield, making it an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of KW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KW Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW rose by +5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.60. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc saw -23.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from MCMORROW WILLIAM J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $12.32 back on Nov 06. After this action, MCMORROW WILLIAM J now owns 8,599,517 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, valued at $1,232,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+34.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc stands at +17.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value -13.36, with -0.46 for asset returns.

Based on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,968.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.