Kennametal Inc.’s (KMT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has gone up by 4.67% for the week, with a 6.21% rise in the past month and a -4.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for KMT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.51% for KMT’s stock, with a -6.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is 16.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KMT is 1.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kennametal Inc. (KMT) is $25.43, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for KMT is 75.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% of that float. On December 07, 2023, KMT’s average trading volume was 700.86K shares.

KMT) stock’s latest price update

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.88 in comparison to its previous close of 24.00, however, the company has experienced a 4.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Kennametal (KMT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KMT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on July 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KMT Trading at 3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMT rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.48. In addition, Kennametal Inc. saw 1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMT starting from Witt John Wayne, who sale 450 shares at the price of $24.24 back on Dec 04. After this action, Witt John Wayne now owns 2,343 shares of Kennametal Inc., valued at $10,908 using the latest closing price.

Davis Cindy L, the Director of Kennametal Inc., sale 11,431 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Davis Cindy L is holding 14,966 shares at $291,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.46 for the present operating margin

+30.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennametal Inc. stands at +5.70. The total capital return value is set at 10.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 9.78, with 4.79 for asset returns.

Based on Kennametal Inc. (KMT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.39. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.