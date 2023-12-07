JFrog Ltd’s (FROG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of JFrog Ltd (FROG) has gone up by 8.09% for the week, with a 6.52% rise in the past month and a 3.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.31% for FROG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.20% for FROG’s stock, with a 19.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FROG is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FROG is $32.83, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for FROG is 81.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume for FROG on December 07, 2023 was 784.84K shares.

FROG) stock’s latest price update

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.48relation to previous closing price of 29.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that I have reservations about JFrog Ltd.’s high valuation, standing at 55x forward non-GAAP operating profits. JFrog’s continuing growth, with mid to high 20s% CAGR, expected in 2024. Emphasizing the challenge in communicating JFrog’s unique value proposition amidst slower customer adoption.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $29 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FROG Trading at 16.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.18. In addition, JFrog Ltd saw 37.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Notman Tali, who sale 7,407 shares at the price of $29.00 back on Dec 06. After this action, Notman Tali now owns 551,755 shares of JFrog Ltd, valued at $214,803 using the latest closing price.

Shlomi Ben Haim, the Chief Executive Officer of JFrog Ltd, sale 10,062 shares at $28.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Shlomi Ben Haim is holding 5,258,168 shares at $289,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.69 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd stands at -32.20. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -11.45, with -8.26 for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JFrog Ltd (FROG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.