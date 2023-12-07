IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has surged by 0.60 when compared to previous closing price of 214.31, but the company has seen a 0.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that IQVIA (IQV) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) is above average at 36.17x. The 36-month beta value for IQV is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IQV is $227.89, which is $12.3 above than the current price. The public float for IQV is 180.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of IQV on December 07, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

IQV’s Market Performance

The stock of IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has seen a 0.83% increase in the past week, with a 8.66% rise in the past month, and a -1.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for IQV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.44% for IQV’s stock, with a 4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $202 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IQV Trading at 8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.21. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc saw 5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Knightly Kevin C, who sale 13,117 shares at the price of $214.03 back on Dec 01. After this action, Knightly Kevin C now owns 7,347 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc, valued at $2,807,472 using the latest closing price.

Panagos Constantinos, the of IQVIA Holdings Inc, sale 27,317 shares at $208.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Panagos Constantinos is holding 14,250 shares at $5,700,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.74 for the present operating margin

+27.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.83. Equity return is now at value 20.01, with 4.45 for asset returns.

Based on IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV), the company’s capital structure generated 231.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 52.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 226.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.