Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ISRG stock has gone down by -0.16%, with a monthly gain of 11.90% and a quarterly surge of 4.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Intuitive Surgical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.01% for ISRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ISRG is $326.12, which is $15.86 above the current market price. The public float for ISRG is 349.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for ISRG on December 07, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

ISRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has increased by 0.24 when compared to last closing price of 309.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that In the most recent trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $309.52, indicating a -0.74% shift from the previous trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $318 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at 7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $302.78. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc saw 16.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Johnson Amal M, who sale 9,567 shares at the price of $300.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Johnson Amal M now owns 11,706 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc, valued at $2,870,100 using the latest closing price.

Curet Myriam, the EVP & Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc, sale 8,819 shares at $300.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Curet Myriam is holding 189 shares at $2,645,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 12.61, with 10.84 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.