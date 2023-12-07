Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) has seen a 3.40% increase in the past week, with a 9.71% gain in the past month, and a 6.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for ITCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.88% for ITCI’s stock, with a 7.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) is $77.54, which is $16.09 above the current market price. The public float for ITCI is 93.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITCI on December 07, 2023 was 851.80K shares.

ITCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) has plunged by -2.20 when compared to previous closing price of 62.83, but the company has seen a 3.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is a mid-cap biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s commercial asset, Caplyta, has achieved significant sales growth and is an exciting entry in the antipsychotic market. Intra-Cellular is also evaluating the potential of Caplyta for other indications and has several other early-to-mid stage clinical programs in its pipeline.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $80 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITCI Trading at 13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.30. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc saw 16.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Neumann Mark, who sale 42,393 shares at the price of $55.63 back on Nov 06. After this action, Neumann Mark now owns 29,700 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, valued at $2,358,152 using the latest closing price.

Mates Sharon, the Chairman, President & CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, sale 44,413 shares at $54.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Mates Sharon is holding 1,050,309 shares at $2,405,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.32 for the present operating margin

+91.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc stands at -102.37. The total capital return value is set at -47.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.25. Equity return is now at value -24.12, with -20.69 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.