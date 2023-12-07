Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBKR is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IBKR is $106.00, which is $25.91 above the current price. The public float for IBKR is 102.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBKR on December 07, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

IBKR) stock’s latest price update

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR)’s stock price has increased by 1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 78.87. However, the company has seen a 4.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that We have narrowed our search to five crypto-centric stocks with strong potential for the rest of 2023. These are: NVDA, SQ, COIN, IBKR, HUT.

IBKR’s Market Performance

IBKR’s stock has risen by 4.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.92% and a quarterly drop of -13.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.42% for IBKR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $100 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBKR Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.68. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc saw 10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Brody Paul Jonathan, who sale 2,201 shares at the price of $80.89 back on Nov 07. After this action, Brody Paul Jonathan now owns 0 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, valued at $178,039 using the latest closing price.

Brody Paul Jonathan, the Chief Financial Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, sale 9,200 shares at $80.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Brody Paul Jonathan is holding 2,201 shares at $738,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.46 for the present operating margin

+90.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.94. Equity return is now at value 18.99, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.26. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.