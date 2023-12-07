Innovate Corp (VATE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Innovate Corp (VATE) is $5.00, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for VATE is 47.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VATE on December 07, 2023 was 157.24K shares.

VATE) stock’s latest price update

Innovate Corp (NYSE: VATE)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.54 in comparison to its previous close of 1.12, however, the company has experienced a 28.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Anthony Rozmus – Investor Relations Avie Glazer – Chairman Paul Voigt – Interim Chief Executive Officer Michael Sena – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Charles – R.W. Pressprich Operator Good afternoon and welcome to INNOVATE Corp’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

VATE’s Market Performance

VATE’s stock has risen by 28.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.00% and a quarterly drop of -14.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.77% for Innovate Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.52% for VATE’s stock, with a -29.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VATE Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VATE rose by +28.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0840. In addition, Innovate Corp saw -27.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VATE starting from BARR WAYNE JR, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.48 back on May 23. After this action, BARR WAYNE JR now owns 436,660 shares of Innovate Corp, valued at $7,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.86 for the present operating margin

+11.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovate Corp stands at -2.19. The total capital return value is set at 1.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Innovate Corp (VATE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.