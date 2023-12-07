InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IFRX is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is $9.45, which is $8.62 above the current market price. The public float for IFRX is 51.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On December 07, 2023, IFRX’s average trading volume was 323.29K shares.

IFRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) has increased by 7.14 when compared to last closing price of 1.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately.

IFRX’s Market Performance

IFRX’s stock has risen by 20.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.49% and a quarterly drop of -61.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.97% for InflaRx N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.84% for IFRX’s stock, with a -54.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFRX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IFRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IFRX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IFRX Trading at -20.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFRX rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4050. In addition, InflaRx N.V. saw -51.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IFRX

The total capital return value is set at -50.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.65. Equity return is now at value -28.83, with -24.85 for asset returns.

Based on InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.51. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.