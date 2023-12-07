IN8bio Inc (INAB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IN8bio Inc (INAB) by analysts is $13.00, which is $11.96 above the current market price. The public float for INAB is 21.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of INAB was 117.28K shares.

INAB) stock’s latest price update

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ: INAB)’s stock price has soared by 12.01 in relation to previous closing price of 0.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that Company will present “late-breaker” poster detailing updated clinical data from Phase 1 trial of INB-200 Company-sponsored Phase 2 trial of INB-400 to be showcased in Trials-in-Progress (TIPs) poster NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced that the Company will present two posters at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 28th Annual Meeting, taking place November 15-19, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The posters highlight the potential of IN8bio’s DeltEx Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI), genetically modified and chemotherapy-resistant gamma-delta T cells to treat patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

INAB’s Market Performance

IN8bio Inc (INAB) has seen a 24.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.00% decline in the past month and a 7.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.84% for INAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.48% for INAB’s stock, with a -28.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INAB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INAB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on August 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INAB Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INAB rose by +24.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8918. In addition, IN8bio Inc saw -54.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INAB starting from Graff Jeremy R., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Sep 13. After this action, Graff Jeremy R. now owns 2,500 shares of IN8bio Inc, valued at $2,375 using the latest closing price.

McCall Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of IN8bio Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that McCall Patrick is holding 6,263 shares at $1,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INAB

The total capital return value is set at -82.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.90. Equity return is now at value -127.67, with -93.53 for asset returns.

Based on IN8bio Inc (INAB), the company’s capital structure generated 25.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.53. Total debt to assets is 17.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, IN8bio Inc (INAB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.