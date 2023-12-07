Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has surged by 0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 244.62, but the company has seen a 2.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Illinois Tool Works is a diversified conglomerate and master of M&A. The stock is a dividend stalwart with added total return potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE: ITW) Right Now?

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) is $235.38, which is -$11.51 below the current market price. The public float for ITW is 299.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITW on December 07, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

ITW’s Market Performance

The stock of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) has seen a 2.52% increase in the past week, with a 6.81% rise in the past month, and a 3.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for ITW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.47% for ITW stock, with a simple moving average of 4.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITW stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for ITW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITW in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $220 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITW Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITW rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.47. In addition, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. saw 12.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITW starting from SMITH DAVID BYRON JR, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $241.79 back on Nov 30. After this action, SMITH DAVID BYRON JR now owns 120,439 shares of Illinois Tool Works, Inc., valued at $241,790 using the latest closing price.

SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Illinois Tool Works, Inc., sale 5,425 shares at $239.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J is holding 8,870 shares at $1,297,823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+39.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illinois Tool Works, Inc. stands at +19.04. The total capital return value is set at 33.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.25. Equity return is now at value 104.62, with 20.55 for asset returns.

Based on Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW), the company’s capital structure generated 257.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.02. Total debt to assets is 51.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.