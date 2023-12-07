ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) has decreased by -0.40 when compared to last closing price of 5.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Peggy Reilly Tharp – Vice President of Global Investor Relations Raviv Zoller – President & Chief Executive Officer Aviram Lahav – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alexandria Jones – Bank of America Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the ICL Analyst Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) Right Now?

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ICL is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ICL is $6.05, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for ICL is 720.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume for ICL on December 07, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

ICL’s Market Performance

ICL’s stock has seen a -0.40% decrease for the week, with a 4.16% rise in the past month and a -14.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for ICL Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.37% for ICL stock, with a simple moving average of -15.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ICL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ICL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $6.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICL Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICL fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.08. In addition, ICL Group Ltd. saw -31.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.81 for the present operating margin

+49.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICL Group Ltd. stands at +21.56. The total capital return value is set at 43.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.54. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 7.97 for asset returns.

Based on ICL Group Ltd. (ICL), the company’s capital structure generated 51.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.07. Total debt to assets is 24.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.