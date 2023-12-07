Honda Motor ADR (HMC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) is 7.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HMC is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Honda Motor ADR (HMC) is $37.62, which is $6.84 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.63B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On December 07, 2023, HMC’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

HMC) stock’s latest price update

Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 30.51. However, the company has seen a 0.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Honda (HMC) recalls more than 300,000 2023-2024 HR-Vs and Accords due to front seatbelt defect.

HMC’s Market Performance

Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has seen a 0.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.68% decline in the past month and a -8.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for HMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.71% for HMC’s stock, with a 2.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMC Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.25. In addition, Honda Motor ADR saw 34.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor ADR stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 8.14, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor ADR (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.64. Total debt to assets is 32.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.