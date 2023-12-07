Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has gone down by -2.54% for the week, with a 0.09% rise in the past month and a -5.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.21% for HIMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.02% for HIMX’s stock, with a -15.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) Right Now?

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HIMX is at 2.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HIMX is $7.00, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for HIMX is 174.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.14% of that float. The average trading volume for HIMX on December 07, 2023 was 632.08K shares.

HIMX) stock’s latest price update

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.00 in comparison to its previous close of 5.51, however, the company has experienced a -2.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that With the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) running well above the equities benchmark index this year, it’s clear that the innovation space is humming strongly, which subsequently yields a case for de-risked tech stocks. Stated differently, these securities represent compelling enterprises that just haven’t enjoyed the success of other technology entities.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMX Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Himax Technologies ADR saw -10.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies ADR stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.36. Equity return is now at value 8.23, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.38. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.