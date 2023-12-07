Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Stock Faces 4.28% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has gone up by 10.68% for the week, with a 5.34% rise in the past month and a -12.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.73% for HIW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.06% for HIW’s stock, with a -6.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is above average at 16.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) is $21.78, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for HIW is 104.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIW on December 07, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

HIW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has surged by 1.22 when compared to previous closing price of 20.47, but the company has seen a 10.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that A Sun Belt market focused portfolio, aggressive capital-recycling program and healthy balance sheet bode well for Highwoods (HIW). However, competition from peers and high interest rates are key woes.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIW Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW rose by +10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.91. In addition, Highwoods Properties, Inc. saw -25.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Leary Brian M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $17.67 back on Oct 27. After this action, Leary Brian M now owns 92,386 shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc., valued at $17,670 using the latest closing price.

Klinck Theodore J, the President and CEO of Highwoods Properties, Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $19.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Klinck Theodore J is holding 337,177 shares at $99,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.14 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties, Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.95. Equity return is now at value 5.58, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW), the company’s capital structure generated 130.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.54. Total debt to assets is 53.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.