Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hess Midstream LP (HESM) is $34.25, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for HESM is 66.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HESM on December 07, 2023 was 931.31K shares.

HESM) stock’s latest price update

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM)’s stock price has plunge by -3.59relation to previous closing price of 32.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Investors seeking consistent returns in 2024 might find their holy grail in three dividend dynamos. These companies stand tall in their respective sectors, embodying resilience and financial strength.

HESM’s Market Performance

HESM’s stock has fallen by -4.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.63% and a quarterly rise of 5.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Hess Midstream LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for HESM’s stock, with a 5.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HESM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HESM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HESM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HESM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HESM Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HESM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HESM fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.31. In addition, Hess Midstream LP saw 4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HESM starting from Global Infrastructure Investor, who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $28.59 back on Aug 22. After this action, Global Infrastructure Investor now owns 0 shares of Hess Midstream LP, valued at $42,885,000 using the latest closing price.

Global Infrastructure Investor, the Director of Hess Midstream LP, sale 10,000,000 shares at $28.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Global Infrastructure Investor is holding 0 shares at $285,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HESM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.05 for the present operating margin

+63.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Midstream LP stands at +6.58. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.86. Equity return is now at value 33.45, with 2.79 for asset returns.

Based on Hess Midstream LP (HESM), the company’s capital structure generated 1,177.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.17. Total debt to assets is 80.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,176.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.