Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for HPCO is 9.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of HPCO was 109.60K shares.

HPCO) stock’s latest price update

Hempacco Co Inc (NASDAQ: HPCO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.27relation to previous closing price of 0.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-10 that Hempacco (NASDAQ: HPCO ) stock is falling on Friday but there’s no news about the company to explain that drop. Instead, traders have to look at the company’s stock movement yesterday to understand today’s decline.

HPCO’s Market Performance

Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) has seen a 2.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.58% decline in the past month and a -11.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.34% for HPCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.69% for HPCO’s stock, with a -30.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HPCO Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPCO rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3622. In addition, Hempacco Co Inc saw -58.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPCO starting from Titus Stuart W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on May 19. After this action, Titus Stuart W now owns 386,127 shares of Hempacco Co Inc, valued at $5,700 using the latest closing price.

Titus Stuart W, the Director of Hempacco Co Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Titus Stuart W is holding 376,127 shares at $5,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.17 for the present operating margin

+6.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hempacco Co Inc stands at -176.54. The total capital return value is set at -80.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.43. Equity return is now at value -103.39, with -76.52 for asset returns.

Based on Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.04. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.