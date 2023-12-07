HCI Group Inc (HCI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCI is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HCI is $99.00, which is $12.18 above the current price. The public float for HCI is 6.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCI on December 07, 2023 was 93.46K shares.

HCI) stock’s latest price update

HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.61 in comparison to its previous close of 86.29, however, the company has experienced a 2.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that HCI Group (HCI) ventures into the commercial residential insurance market with the Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange in Florida.

HCI’s Market Performance

HCI Group Inc (HCI) has seen a 2.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.60% gain in the past month and a 64.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for HCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.89% for HCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 48.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for HCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HCI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $100 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCI Trading at 28.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCI rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.30. In addition, HCI Group Inc saw 119.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCI starting from Harmsworth James Mark, who sale 9,963 shares at the price of $55.97 back on May 22. After this action, Harmsworth James Mark now owns 34,893 shares of HCI Group Inc, valued at $557,649 using the latest closing price.

Harmsworth James Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of HCI Group Inc, sale 5,037 shares at $56.38 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Harmsworth James Mark is holding 43,531 shares at $283,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HCI Group Inc stands at -11.02. The total capital return value is set at -17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.53. Equity return is now at value 21.93, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on HCI Group Inc (HCI), the company’s capital structure generated 130.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.64. Total debt to assets is 19.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HCI Group Inc (HCI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.