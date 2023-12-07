Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.51 in comparison to its previous close of 10.70, however, the company has experienced a 0.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Hain Celestial (HAIN) is likely to gain from its strategic priorities, strength in the International unit and solid operational execution. However, rising operating expenses remain a concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) is $13.83, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for HAIN is 88.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAIN on December 07, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

HAIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has seen a 0.71% increase in the past week, with a -9.94% drop in the past month, and a 11.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for HAIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.72% for HAIN’s stock, with a -19.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HAIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAIN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAIN Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Hain Celestial Group Inc saw -34.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from ZIER DAWN M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Nov 15. After this action, ZIER DAWN M. now owns 68,755 shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc, valued at $56,250 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Carlyn R., the Director of Hain Celestial Group Inc, purchase 18,175 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Taylor Carlyn R. is holding 53,957 shares at $199,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.97 for the present operating margin

+21.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hain Celestial Group Inc stands at -6.49. The total capital return value is set at 4.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.83. Equity return is now at value -13.24, with -5.78 for asset returns.

Based on Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 91.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.72. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.