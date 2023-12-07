Guess Inc. (GES) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Guess Inc. (GES) has gone down by -0.86% for the week, with a -5.38% drop in the past month and a -7.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.22% for GES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for GES stock, with a simple moving average of 5.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) Right Now?

Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GES is at 1.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GES is $26.70, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for GES is 26.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 31.24% of that float. The average trading volume for GES on December 07, 2023 was 962.89K shares.

GES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) has surged by 0.65 when compared to previous closing price of 21.67, but the company has seen a -0.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Betting against the American shopper is usually a sucker’s wager. And as consumers gear up for the holidays, having splurged on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, one investment firm is loading up on retail stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $31 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GES Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.48. In addition, Guess Inc. saw 5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from MARCIANO PAUL, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $22.52 back on Dec 04. After this action, MARCIANO PAUL now owns 1,081,700 shares of Guess Inc., valued at $3,377,895 using the latest closing price.

MARCIANO PAUL, the Chief Creative Officer of Guess Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $22.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that MARCIANO PAUL is holding 1,231,700 shares at $3,406,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.13 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.90. Equity return is now at value 37.85, with 7.36 for asset returns.

Based on Guess Inc. (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 212.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.97. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guess Inc. (GES) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.