Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has seen a -1.41% decrease in the past week, with a 70.24% gain in the past month, and a 29.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.80% for SUPV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.54% for SUPV stock, with a simple moving average of 36.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUPV is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SUPV is $3.00, which is -$0.49 below the current price. The public float for SUPV is 78.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUPV on December 07, 2023 was 656.94K shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has surged by 0.58 when compared to previous closing price of 3.47, but the company has seen a -1.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Argentina elected a new president just over a week ago. President-elect Javier Milei has promised to dollarize his nation’s economy, tame inflation — and close down Argentina’s central bank.

SUPV Trading at 54.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +71.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw 61.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45. Equity return is now at value 9.67, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.