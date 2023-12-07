Golar Lng (GLNG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) is above average at 37.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Golar Lng (GLNG) is $30.68, which is $9.9 above the current market price. The public float for GLNG is 100.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GLNG on December 07, 2023 was 905.16K shares.

GLNG) stock’s latest price update

Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.91relation to previous closing price of 20.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Golar LNG builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for LNG liquefaction and regasification, with a market cap of $2.3 billion. Golar’s assets include FLNG vessels currently working for Perenco, with the potential for new contracts that could double EBITDA. The arrival of FLNG Gimi to the BP offshore field and its operation in late 2024 will increase Golar’s EBITDA by 50% and potentially result in a dividend hike.

GLNG’s Market Performance

GLNG’s stock has fallen by -3.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.26% and a quarterly drop of -7.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for Golar Lng The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.45% for GLNG’s stock, with a -6.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLNG Trading at -8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.68. In addition, Golar Lng saw -8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar Lng stands at +325.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.07. Equity return is now at value 2.38, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Golar Lng (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Golar Lng (GLNG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.