Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Stock Faces 2.81% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, GMED stock has gone down by -0.83%, with a monthly decline of -4.41% and a quarterly plunge of -14.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Globus Medical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.23% for GMED stock, with a simple moving average of -18.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) Right Now?

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GMED is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GMED is $63.58, which is $19.12 above the current market price. The public float for GMED is 114.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume for GMED on December 07, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

GMED) stock’s latest price update

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED)’s stock price has decreased by -1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 45.34. However, the company has seen a -0.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Globus Medical, Inc., a mid-cap medical device company, has seen its stock decline by over 35% in 2023 due mainly to its merger with Nuvasive. While the combination gives Globus Medical an over 20% market share in a growing market, analyst firms are skeptical of the purchase. The company does have a solid balance sheet and significant growth prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMED stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GMED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMED in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $75 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GMED Trading at -7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.39. In addition, Globus Medical Inc saw -40.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from Lemaitre Dan, who sale 43,450 shares at the price of $56.98 back on May 15. After this action, Lemaitre Dan now owns 10,800 shares of Globus Medical Inc, valued at $2,475,977 using the latest closing price.

Pfeil Keith W, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Globus Medical Inc, sale 29,167 shares at $77.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Pfeil Keith W is holding 0 shares at $2,262,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.11 for the present operating margin

+72.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Medical Inc stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.59. Equity return is now at value 5.31, with 4.31 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Globus Medical Inc (GMED) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.