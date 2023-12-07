GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, GFS stock has gone down by -7.04%, with a monthly decline of -1.12% and a quarterly plunge of -9.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for GlobalFoundries Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.37% for GFS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) Right Now?

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) is $69.44, which is $18.36 above the current market price. The public float for GFS is 79.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFS on December 07, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

GFS) stock’s latest price update

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.05 in comparison to its previous close of 51.62, however, the company has experienced a -7.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-01 that Thomas Caulfield, GlobalFoundries CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk the semiconductor market, consumer demand and more.

GFS Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.40. In addition, GlobalFoundries Inc saw -5.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for GlobalFoundries Inc stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 14.23, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Based on GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 28.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.37. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.