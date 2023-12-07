Getaround Inc. (GETR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) has surged by 16.29 when compared to previous closing price of 0.16, but the company has seen a 11.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-24 that If you’re looking for the best penny stocks to buy today, you should be well-prepared to deal with high volatility. Whether it’s the latest debt ceiling crisis, pandemic fear reemerging, today’s Fed meeting minutes from May, or speeches by Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve members, there are plenty of headlines to contend with.

Is It Worth Investing in Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GETR is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Getaround Inc. (GETR) is $1.25, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for GETR is 40.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On December 07, 2023, GETR’s average trading volume was 918.62K shares.

GETR’s Market Performance

GETR stock saw a decrease of 11.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.69% and a quarterly a decrease of -51.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.73% for Getaround Inc. (GETR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.02% for GETR’s stock, with a -50.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GETR Trading at -19.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.68%, as shares sank -12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR rose by +11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1713. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -70.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETR starting from Fahimi Kasra Sy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fahimi Kasra Sy now owns 35,571 shares of Getaround Inc., valued at $11,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-218.17 for the present operating margin

-21.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getaround Inc. stands at -228.85. The total capital return value is set at -94.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.78. Equity return is now at value -64.12, with -44.61 for asset returns.

Based on Getaround Inc. (GETR), the company’s capital structure generated 116.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.79. Total debt to assets is 39.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Getaround Inc. (GETR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.