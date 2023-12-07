Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE: GPC) is above average at 15.42x. The 36-month beta value for GPC is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GPC is $155.28, which is $18.78 above than the current price. The public float for GPC is 139.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of GPC on December 07, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

GPC) stock’s latest price update

Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE: GPC)’s stock price has increased by 1.84 compared to its previous closing price of 134.03. However, the company has seen a 1.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-06 that At the start of 2023 and following a tough year, Christopher Tsai, president and chief investment officer of Tsai Capital, didn’t think technology would generate a 50% return for his $110 million portfolio.

GPC’s Market Performance

GPC’s stock has risen by 1.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.11% and a quarterly drop of -9.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Genuine Parts Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for GPC’s stock, with a -12.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $160 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPC Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.03. In addition, Genuine Parts Co. saw -21.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $151.75 back on Jun 02. After this action, LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR now owns 33,162 shares of Genuine Parts Co., valued at $303,500 using the latest closing price.

BREAUX RANDALL P, the Group President, GPC N.A. of Genuine Parts Co., purchase 500 shares at $149.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that BREAUX RANDALL P is holding 20,523 shares at $74,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Co. stands at +5.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 31.89, with 7.49 for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Co. (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 117.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.01. Total debt to assets is 26.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.