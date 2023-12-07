Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is above average at 48.13x. The 36-month beta value for GNRC is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNRC is $136.57, which is $13.88 above than the current price. The public float for GNRC is 60.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.66% of that float. The average trading volume of GNRC on December 07, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

GNRC) stock’s latest price update

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.31relation to previous closing price of 123.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-04 that Wallbox’s stock WBX, +9.09% was rallying by 22% Monday after generator specialist and S&P 500 SPX, +0.59% component Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC, +4.47% said it made a minority investment in the electric-vehicle charging company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

GNRC’s Market Performance

GNRC’s stock has risen by 4.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.21% and a quarterly rise of 6.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Generac Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.40% for GNRC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNRC Trading at 17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +17.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.10. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc saw 21.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $116.76 back on Dec 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 587,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc, valued at $583,800 using the latest closing price.

Kanuru Rajendra Kumar, the EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary of Generac Holdings Inc, sale 250 shares at $116.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kanuru Rajendra Kumar is holding 15,618 shares at $29,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value 6.82, with 3.07 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 29.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.