G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GTHX is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GTHX is $8.40, which is $5.98 above the current price. The public float for GTHX is 42.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTHX on December 07, 2023 was 562.03K shares.

GTHX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) has surged by 31.52 when compared to previous closing price of 1.84, but the company has seen a 42.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-06 that Penny stocks, securities with share prices under $5, offer investors a chance at exponential returns with little upfront investment. However, investing wisely in penny stocks requires research as their prices fluctuate wildly around key events.

GTHX’s Market Performance

GTHX’s stock has risen by 42.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 49.38% and a quarterly rise of 45.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.46% for G1 Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.67% for GTHX’s stock, with a 6.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTHX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GTHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTHX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTHX Trading at 64.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.64%, as shares surge +54.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX rose by +42.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6900. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc saw -55.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from Velleca Mark A., who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Aug 08. After this action, Velleca Mark A. now owns 116,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $119,974 using the latest closing price.

Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr., the President and CEO of G1 Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,719 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr. is holding 433,563 shares at $6,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-265.45 for the present operating margin

+92.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for G1 Therapeutics Inc stands at -287.63. The total capital return value is set at -71.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.31. Equity return is now at value -158.99, with -47.21 for asset returns.

Based on G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX), the company’s capital structure generated 121.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.92. Total debt to assets is 44.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.