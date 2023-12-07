Funko Inc (FNKO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.61 in comparison to its previous close of 6.74, however, the company has experienced a -9.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-03 that Funko is making gains on the heels of better-than-expected Q3 results. But there are still big questions about the company’s long-term staying power.

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Funko Inc (FNKO) is $8.75, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for FNKO is 29.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNKO on December 07, 2023 was 634.33K shares.

FNKO’s Market Performance

FNKO stock saw a decrease of -9.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Funko Inc (FNKO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.50% for FNKO’s stock, with a -29.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNKO Trading at -15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -21.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO fell by -9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, Funko Inc saw -43.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Working Capital Advisors (UK), who purchase 12,570 shares at the price of $7.24 back on Oct 13. After this action, Working Capital Advisors (UK) now owns 7,129,838 shares of Funko Inc, valued at $90,984 using the latest closing price.

Working Capital Advisors (UK), the 10% Owner of Funko Inc, purchase 23,082 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Working Capital Advisors (UK) is holding 7,117,268 shares at $166,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.42. Equity return is now at value -58.12, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Funko Inc (FNKO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.52. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Funko Inc (FNKO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.