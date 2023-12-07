Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) has surged by 1.81 when compared to previous closing price of 24.36, but the company has seen a 8.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that REITs are priced at their lowest valuations in years. Net lease REITs are particularly cheap, despite enjoying steady growth. We highlight three of our Top Picks for 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) Right Now?

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) is $26.17, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for FCPT is 89.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCPT on December 07, 2023 was 592.53K shares.

FCPT’s Market Performance

FCPT’s stock has seen a 8.53% increase for the week, with a 12.37% rise in the past month and a 1.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.77% for FCPT stock, with a simple moving average of -0.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCPT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FCPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FCPT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCPT Trading at 12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCPT rose by +8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.95. In addition, Four Corners Property Trust Inc saw -4.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCPT starting from HANSEN DOUGLAS B, who purchase 4,950 shares at the price of $21.74 back on Nov 07. After this action, HANSEN DOUGLAS B now owns 2,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc, valued at $107,613 using the latest closing price.

Lenehan William H, the President and CEO of Four Corners Property Trust Inc, purchase 9,000 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Lenehan William H is holding 568,443 shares at $198,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.39 for the present operating margin

+65.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Four Corners Property Trust Inc stands at +43.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.91. Equity return is now at value 8.09, with 4.12 for asset returns.

Based on Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT), the company’s capital structure generated 88.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.87. Total debt to assets is 45.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.