Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) is above average at 38.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) is $82.39, which is -$17.89 below the current market price. The public float for FND is 104.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FND on December 07, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

FND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) has surged by 2.36 when compared to previous closing price of 97.97, but the company has seen a 8.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FND’s Market Performance

FND’s stock has risen by 8.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.84% and a quarterly rise of 4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.76% for FND stock, with a simple moving average of 5.94% for the last 200 days.

FND Trading at 16.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +26.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.97. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc saw 44.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from DENNY STEVEN ALAN, who sale 6,381 shares at the price of $103.59 back on Aug 07. After this action, DENNY STEVEN ALAN now owns 12,419 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, valued at $661,001 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR THOMAS V, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, sale 18,656 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that TAYLOR THOMAS V is holding 177,891 shares at $2,145,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+36.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc stands at +6.99. The total capital return value is set at 14.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.06. Equity return is now at value 16.04, with 6.26 for asset returns.

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND), the company’s capital structure generated 105.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.23. Total debt to assets is 40.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.