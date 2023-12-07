Fedex Corp (FDX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Fedex Corp (FDX) has gone up by 5.23% for the week, with a 8.92% rise in the past month and a 4.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.91% for FDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.08% for FDX’s stock, with a 10.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) is 16.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FDX is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fedex Corp (FDX) is $296.07, which is $28.86 above the current market price. The public float for FDX is 230.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On December 07, 2023, FDX’s average trading volume was 1.77M shares.

FDX) stock’s latest price update

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.42 in relation to its previous close of 266.08. However, the company has experienced a 5.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-06 that Among the most significant takeaways from the Q3 earnings reporting cycle is that the analysts’ attention is shifting. The shift is not so much a sector rotation but a rotation within the tech sector from leaders like Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META, NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA and Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN, which topped the list of Most Upgraded Stocks early in the year.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $315 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FDX Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.45. In addition, Fedex Corp saw 54.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from Johnson Jennifer L, who sale 13,348 shares at the price of $258.25 back on Oct 06. After this action, Johnson Jennifer L now owns 3,428 shares of Fedex Corp, valued at $3,447,121 using the latest closing price.

Lenz Michael C., the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF of Fedex Corp, sale 5,745 shares at $261.88 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Lenz Michael C. is holding 22,478 shares at $1,504,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fedex Corp stands at +4.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.53. Equity return is now at value 16.14, with 4.81 for asset returns.

Based on Fedex Corp (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.50. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fedex Corp (FDX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.