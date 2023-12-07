Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by analysts is $133.15, which is -$5.85 below the current market price. The public float for EXPE is 132.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.95% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of EXPE was 2.48M shares.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.43 in relation to its previous close of 138.40. However, the company has experienced a 2.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that The holiday season is around the corner. Some argue that this is one of the most awaited festivities of the year, bringing most families together during this yuletide season.

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE’s stock has risen by 2.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.56% and a quarterly rise of 31.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Expedia Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.55% for EXPE’s stock, with a 31.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $200 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPE Trading at 24.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.50. In addition, Expedia Group Inc saw 58.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 8,942 shares at the price of $134.46 back on Nov 20. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 10,189 shares of Expedia Group Inc, valued at $1,202,359 using the latest closing price.

Dzielak Robert J, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of Expedia Group Inc, sale 70,000 shares at $134.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Dzielak Robert J is holding 72,266 shares at $9,415,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 42.73, with 3.79 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.