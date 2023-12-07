Examining the Volatility of Sovos Brands Inc’s (SOVO) Stock

The stock of Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) has gone up by 0.30% for the week, with a 2.02% rise in the past month and a -2.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.43% for SOVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for SOVO’s stock, with a 13.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOVO is 0.02.

The public float for SOVO is 49.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOVO on December 07, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

SOVO) stock’s latest price update

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.02 in relation to previous closing price of 21.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Investors interested in stocks from the Food – Natural Foods Products sector have probably already heard of Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $23 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOVO Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.30%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.80. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc saw 52.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from Hermida Yuri, who sale 40,837 shares at the price of $21.65 back on Oct 26. After this action, Hermida Yuri now owns 308,506 shares of Sovos Brands Inc, valued at $884,121 using the latest closing price.

LACHMAN TODD R, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Sovos Brands Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $22.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that LACHMAN TODD R is holding 1,979,761 shares at $112,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Equity return is now at value -2.78, with -1.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.