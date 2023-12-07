Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Repligen Corp.’s (RGEN) Stock

The stock of Repligen Corp. (RGEN) has seen a 2.33% increase in the past week, with a 6.60% gain in the past month, and a -0.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for RGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.66% for RGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) is above average at 79.24x. The 36-month beta value for RGEN is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RGEN is $172.15, which is $11.23 above than the current price. The public float for RGEN is 51.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.55% of that float. The average trading volume of RGEN on December 07, 2023 was 636.12K shares.

RGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) has surged by 3.02 when compared to previous closing price of 156.20, but the company has seen a 2.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

RGEN Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.03. In addition, Repligen Corp. saw -4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Gebski Christine, who sale 3,788 shares at the price of $147.13 back on Nov 10. After this action, Gebski Christine now owns 28,787 shares of Repligen Corp., valued at $557,328 using the latest closing price.

DAWES KAREN A, the Director of Repligen Corp., sale 850 shares at $171.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that DAWES KAREN A is holding 83,741 shares at $145,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.60 for the present operating margin

+53.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corp. stands at +23.20. The total capital return value is set at 9.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 6.06, with 4.65 for asset returns.

Based on Repligen Corp. (RGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Repligen Corp. (RGEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.