Evaluating the Impact of 1.52 Increase on LKQ Corp’s (LKQ) Stock

In the past week, LKQ stock has gone up by 2.10%, with a monthly gain of 1.55% and a quarterly plunge of -10.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for LKQ Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.35% for LKQ’s stock, with a -14.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) Right Now?

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LKQ is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LKQ is $61.89, which is $16.57 above the current market price. The public float for LKQ is 265.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for LKQ on December 07, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

LKQ) stock’s latest price update

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ)’s stock price has plunge by 1.52relation to previous closing price of 44.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-27 that The auto parts specialist posted mixed third quarter results. While it notched a convincing revenue beat, it fell notably short of the consensus analyst profitability estimate.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.18. In addition, LKQ Corp saw -15.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from Zarcone Dominick P, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $51.74 back on Sep 05. After this action, Zarcone Dominick P now owns 495,004 shares of LKQ Corp, valued at $1,655,610 using the latest closing price.

Divitto Meg, the Director of LKQ Corp, sale 2,300 shares at $54.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Divitto Meg is holding 15,607 shares at $124,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+38.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corp stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.08. Equity return is now at value 16.95, with 7.09 for asset returns.

Based on LKQ Corp (LKQ), the company’s capital structure generated 72.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.92. Total debt to assets is 32.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LKQ Corp (LKQ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.