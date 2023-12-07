Evaluating the Impact of -0.12 Increase on Guidewire Software Inc’s (GWRE) Stock

The stock of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has seen a -1.98% decrease in the past week, with a 6.04% gain in the past month, and a 4.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for GWRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.06% for GWRE’s stock, with a 19.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by analysts is $101.63, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for GWRE is 81.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of GWRE was 641.31K shares.

GWRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) has decreased by -0.12 when compared to last closing price of 98.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Guidewire’s (GWRE) first-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from strength in subscription revenues.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $117 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GWRE Trading at 5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.23. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc saw 56.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Hung Priscilla, who sale 6,310 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Nov 29. After this action, Hung Priscilla now owns 41,963 shares of Guidewire Software Inc, valued at $631,000 using the latest closing price.

Hung Priscilla, the President & COO of Guidewire Software Inc, sale 9,243 shares at $92.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Hung Priscilla is holding 48,273 shares at $851,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.21 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guidewire Software Inc stands at -12.36. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.29. Equity return is now at value -8.44, with -5.11 for asset returns.

Based on Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.22. Total debt to assets is 21.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.