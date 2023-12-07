ESGL Holdings Ltd (ESGL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of ESGL Holdings Ltd (ESGL) has gone down by -41.58% for the week, with a 13.46% rise in the past month and a -47.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.41% for ESGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.39% for ESGL’s stock, with a -90.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ESGL Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ESGL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESGL is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ESGL is 1.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESGL on December 07, 2023 was 569.59K shares.

ESGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ESGL Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ESGL) has decreased by -21.44 when compared to last closing price of 0.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -41.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that ESGL Holdings (NASDAQ: ESGL ) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the waste solutions company announced a renewed contract with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited. According to a press release, the Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte Ltd subsidiary of ESGL Holdings renewed its Used Catalyst Disposal Contract with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited.

ESGL Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.06%, as shares surge +17.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGL fell by -41.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6348. In addition, ESGL Holdings Ltd saw -94.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGL

The total capital return value is set at -3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22. Equity return is now at value -1.26, with -1.19 for asset returns.

Based on ESGL Holdings Ltd (ESGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ESGL Holdings Ltd (ESGL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.