Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Equity Bancshares Inc (NYSE: EQBK)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.45 in comparison to its previous close of 26.89, however, the company has experienced a 12.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Equity Bancshares (EQBK) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Bancshares Inc (NYSE: EQBK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Bancshares Inc (NYSE: EQBK) is above average at 9.84x. The 36-month beta value for EQBK is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQBK is $30.60, which is $0.1 above than the current price. The public float for EQBK is 13.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of EQBK on December 07, 2023 was 33.30K shares.

EQBK’s Market Performance

EQBK stock saw an increase of 12.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.19% and a quarterly increase of 23.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.79% for EQBK’s stock, with a 19.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQBK stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EQBK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EQBK in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $30 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQBK Trading at 18.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQBK rose by +12.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.52. In addition, Equity Bancshares Inc saw -9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQBK starting from Loving James S, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $23.60 back on Oct 24. After this action, Loving James S now owns 12,610 shares of Equity Bancshares Inc, valued at $47,200 using the latest closing price.

Loving James S, the Director of Equity Bancshares Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $24.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Loving James S is holding 10,610 shares at $24,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equity Bancshares Inc stands at +26.10. The total capital return value is set at 10.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.98. Equity return is now at value 11.73, with 0.96 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK), the company’s capital structure generated 73.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.43. Total debt to assets is 6.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.