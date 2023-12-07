Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, EFC stock has gone down by -2.23%, with a monthly gain of 0.24% and a quarterly plunge of -2.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Ellington Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.39% for EFC’s stock, with a -0.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) is above average at 11.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) is $14.58, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for EFC is 64.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EFC on December 07, 2023 was 831.22K shares.

EFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has decreased by -0.93 when compared to last closing price of 12.85.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that U.S. equity markets notched a fifth-straight week of gains as benchmark interest rates continued a decisive retreat after economic data and comments from Fed officials fueled bets on a pending pivot. Advancing for a fifth-straight week since dipping into “correction territory” at the end of October, the S&P 500 gained another 0.8% on the week, while Mid-Caps and Small-Caps gained 2%. Lifted by the rate retreat, real estate equities were again the leaders this week. The Equity REIT Index rallied 5.0% this week, extending their rebound since late-October to nearly 20%.

EFC Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.91. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc saw 2.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.19 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc stands at -23.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.29. Equity return is now at value 7.46, with 0.89 for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Financial Inc (EFC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,037.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 88.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 799.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.