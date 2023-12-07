EchoStar Corp (SATS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.35 in relation to its previous close of 11.03. However, the company has experienced a 7.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-13 that Hamid Akhavan, the chief executive and president of EchoStar Corp. SATS, -1.09%, has joined Dish Network Corp. DISH, to serve as that company’s CEO and president as well, according to a Monday morning release. The two companies are merging, and they said at the time of the merger announcement that Akhavan would assume the CEO position for the combined entity.

Is It Worth Investing in EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) Right Now?

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SATS is at 0.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SATS is $24.50, which is $13.1 above the current market price. The public float for SATS is 33.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.93% of that float. The average trading volume for SATS on December 07, 2023 was 730.00K shares.

SATS’s Market Performance

SATS’s stock has seen a 7.24% increase for the week, with a 7.45% rise in the past month and a -34.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.04% for EchoStar Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.89% for SATS stock, with a simple moving average of -32.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SATS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SATS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SATS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for SATS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SATS Trading at -11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATS rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.51. In addition, EchoStar Corp saw -31.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for EchoStar Corp stands at +8.86. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.50. Equity return is now at value 2.65, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on EchoStar Corp (SATS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.03. Total debt to assets is 26.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EchoStar Corp (SATS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.